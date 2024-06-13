Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

