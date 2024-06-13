Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,1 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372789 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 780. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
