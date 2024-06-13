Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372789 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 780. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (3) PF68 (2) PF66 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

GGN (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (5)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (1)