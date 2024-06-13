Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372789 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 780. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Torun - Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 5000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search