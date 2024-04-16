Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Half-length portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,2 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW SW. Nickel. Half-length portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search