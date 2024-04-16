Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Half-length portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. Half-length portrait

Obverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel Half-length portrait - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel Half-length portrait - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW SW. Nickel. Half-length portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

