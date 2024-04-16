Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Half-length portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW SW. Nickel. Half-length portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (24) UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (1) PF70 (3) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCG (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (18)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wu-eL (1)