Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. Bust portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7162 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (7) Condition (slab) SP67 (1) PF69 (2) PF68 (8) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

