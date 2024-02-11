Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel. Bust portrait

Obverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel Bust portrait - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel Bust portrait - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,4 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. Bust portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7162 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

