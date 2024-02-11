Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel. Bust portrait (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel. Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,4 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. Bust portrait. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7162 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (15)
- Numimarket (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
