Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4470 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

