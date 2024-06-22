Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4470 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
