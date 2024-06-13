Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (18)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search