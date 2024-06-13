Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358908 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

