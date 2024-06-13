Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358908 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (28) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (4) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (16)

Numimarket (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stary Sklep (5)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Wu-eL (2)