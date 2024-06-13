Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
