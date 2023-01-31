2 Zlote 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

