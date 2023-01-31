Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1989 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,71 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 91,494,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS69 GCN
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
