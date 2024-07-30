Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4978 oz) 15,4845 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1385 $
Price in auction currency 5600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
