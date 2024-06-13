Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search