Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

