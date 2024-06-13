Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 575. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW SW "50 years of the Defense War" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "50 years of the Defense War", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

