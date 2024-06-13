Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,450. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
