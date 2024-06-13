Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,450. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
801 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search