Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
