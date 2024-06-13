Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

