Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2620 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 2 Zlote
