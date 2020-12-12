Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,87 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 ngc
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Bereska - January 18, 2020
Seller Bereska
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland 5 Zlotych 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1989 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search