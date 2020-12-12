Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,87 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS65 ngc
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
