Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) Service ngc (1) NGC (5)