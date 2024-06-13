Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II". Half-length portrait. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Half-length portrait. Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Half-length portrait Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" Half-length portrait Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 12,6 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

