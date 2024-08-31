Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Iron (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Iron

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

