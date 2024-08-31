Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1989 MW. Iron (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search