Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) XF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

GGN (4)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (4)