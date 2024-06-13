Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,55 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (4)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search