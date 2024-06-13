Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW. Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 MW Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,55 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Zloty 1989 with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1989 MW (Pattern) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

