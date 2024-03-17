Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" Nickel - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,544,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

