Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1989 MW AWB "Wladysław II Jagiello". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,544,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello" with mark MW AWB. Nickel. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (4)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- Wójcicki (8)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1989 "Wladysław II Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search