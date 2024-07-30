Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,77 g
- Pure gold (0,2496 oz) 7,7622 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1989 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61408 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place April 1, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
