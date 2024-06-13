Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Player. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Player. Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Player Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Player Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Player. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

