Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Player. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Player. Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1989
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1989 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Player. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
