Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 31,31 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

