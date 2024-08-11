Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 31,31 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
