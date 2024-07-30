Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3528 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.
