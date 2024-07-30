Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3528 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)