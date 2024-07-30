Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3528 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12773 $
Price in auction currency 54500 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 10000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search