Stack's Bowers
Company Description
- Name Stack's Bowers
- Country USA
- Year of foundation 1933
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.stacksbowers.com
Costa Mesa Office
- Country USA
- City Costa Mesa
- Address 1550 Scenic Ave. #150
- Phone 949-253-0916
- Email infohk@stacksbowers.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 9, 2025 May 10, 2025 Spring 2025 Maastricht Auction: Internet Only: The Windsor Collection of QEII Paper Money - Lots 51001-51226 227 Bidding is open
May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 Spring 2025 Maastricht Auction: World Paper Money - Lots 50001-50634 632 Bidding is open
May 6, 2025 May 7, 2025 May 2025 Showcase Auction - Lots 11001-11374 375 Bidding is open
April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 April 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Tokens & Medals - Lots 71001-71643 644 Bidding is open
April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 24, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: U.S. Currency - Lots 96001-96668 668 Bidding is open
April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 24, 2025 Precious Metals Auction - Lots 64001-64319 318 Bidding is open
April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction - Lots 94001-94287 288 Bidding is open
April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 23, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: U.S. Coins - Lots 95001-95759 760 Bidding is open
April 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 Precious Metals Auction 63001-63323 324 1,250,978 $
April 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins - Lots 93001-93788 789 313,565 $
April 15, 2025 April 2025 Showcase Auction: The Santini Collection of Renaissance Medals - Lots 70001-70059 60 498,150 $
April 13, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session E: Internet Only: Chinese, Hong Kong (SAR) & Macau (SAR) Paper Money - Lots 34001-34742 742 162,820 $
April 13, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session 7: Internet Only: World Coins Part 2 - Lots 46001-46806 806 206,650 $
April 12, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session D: Internet Only: World Paper Money: Afghanistan to Mixed Lots - Lots 33001-33463 462 107,985 $
April 12, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session 6: Internet Only: Ancient & World Coins Part 1 - Lots 45001-45887 888 274,490 $
April 12, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session C: Internet Only: The Peter She Collection of Chinese Banknotes - Lots 32001-32408 409 121,485 $
April 11, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session B: People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong (SAR), Macau (SAR) & World Paper Money - Lots 31001-31535 534 1,134,070 $
April 11, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session 5: Internet Only: SAR & Chinese Coins Part 2- Lots 44001-44919 916 358,405 $
April 10, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session 4: Internet Only: Chinese Coins Part 1 - Lots 43001-43891 888 533,850 $
April 10, 2025 April 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Showcase Auction: Session A: Pre 1949 Chinese Paper Money - Lots 30001-30559 560 1,423,990 $