Pattern 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 34,5 g
- Pure gold (0,9983 oz) 31,05 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6
- Mintage PROOF 6
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Pattern
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
