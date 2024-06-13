Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7149 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (21) Condition (slab) PF68 (3) PF67 (4) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (13)

Numimarket (4)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)