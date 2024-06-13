Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 20,1 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7149 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (12)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search