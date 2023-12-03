Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 20,0 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
