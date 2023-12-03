Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 20,0 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search