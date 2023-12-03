Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2863 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

