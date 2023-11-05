Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 94,651,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search