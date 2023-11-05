Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 94,651,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
