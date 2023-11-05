2 Zlote 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1600 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

