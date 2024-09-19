Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition UNC
