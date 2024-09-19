Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1)