100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,513,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
