Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,513,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

