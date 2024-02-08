100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1704 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (36) Condition (slab) MS68 (4) MS67 (12) MS66 (15) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (32) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (12)

Wójcicki (5)