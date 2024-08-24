Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper-nickel commemorative coins 100 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

100 Zlotych 1984

Wincenty Witos
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1984 MW TT Copper-Nickel 1,530,100 0 17
100 Zlotych 1984

40 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1984 MW Copper-Nickel 2,594,500 0 14
100 Zlotych 1985

Przemysl II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1985 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,924,300 0 6
100 Zlotych 1985

Mother's Health Center
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1985 MW TT Copper-Nickel 1,927,000 0 3
100 Zlotych 1986

Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW SW Copper-Nickel 25,539,700 5,000 0 13
100 Zlotych 1987

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW Copper-Nickel 2,479,200 5,000 0 24
100 Zlotych 1988

70 years of Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW Copper-Nickel 2,513,000 5,000 0 41
100 Zlotych 1988

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,469,000 5,000 0 58
