Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper-nickel commemorative coins 100 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
100 Zlotych 1984Wincenty Witos
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1984 MW TT Copper-Nickel 1,530,100 0 17
100 Zlotych 198440 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1984 MW Copper-Nickel 2,594,500 0 14
100 Zlotych 1985Przemysl II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1985 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,924,300 0 6
100 Zlotych 1985Mother's Health Center
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1985 MW TT Copper-Nickel 1,927,000 0 3
100 Zlotych 1986Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1986 MW SW Copper-Nickel 25,539,700 5,000 0 13
100 Zlotych 1987Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1987 MW Copper-Nickel 2,479,200 5,000 0 24
100 Zlotych 198870 years of Greater Poland Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW Copper-Nickel 2,513,000 5,000 0 41
100 Zlotych 1988Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,469,000 5,000 0 58
