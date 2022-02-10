Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,530,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
