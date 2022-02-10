100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

