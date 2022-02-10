Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,530,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 PCG
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT "Wincenty Witos" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1984 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search