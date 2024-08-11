Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,594,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

