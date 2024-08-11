Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,594,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
