100 Zlotych 1984 MW "40 years of Polish People's Republic". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1984 "40 years of Polish People's Republic" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) PL (2) Service NGC (12)