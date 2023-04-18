Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,479,200
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

