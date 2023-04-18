Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,479,200
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (5)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search