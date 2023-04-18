100 Zlotych 1987 MW "Casimir III the Great". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5325 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (21) Condition (slab) MS69 (2) MS67 (8) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (8) PCG (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (6)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (4)