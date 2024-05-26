Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,469,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (10)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (10)
- Wójcicki (15)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search