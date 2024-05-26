100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (53) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (2) MS68 (1) MS67 (18) MS66 (4) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (6) PCG (2)

