Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,469,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

