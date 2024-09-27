Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,924,300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

