Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,924,300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search