100 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Przemysl II". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Przemysl II" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 830 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) Service NGC (6)