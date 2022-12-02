100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)