100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,6 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,927,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
