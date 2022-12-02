Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,6 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,927,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center" with mark MW TT. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 430. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1985 MW TT "Mother's Health Center" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1985 "Mother's Health Center", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

