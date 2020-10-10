100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

