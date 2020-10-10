Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 25,539,700
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1986
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search