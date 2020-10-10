Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 25,539,700
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 205 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

