Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 836 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
