Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 8,7 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 14,994,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 375. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search