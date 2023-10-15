Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 375. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search