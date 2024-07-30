Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,77 g
- Pure gold (0,2496 oz) 7,7622 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
