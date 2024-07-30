2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

