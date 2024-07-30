Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,2496 oz) 7,7622 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search