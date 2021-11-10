Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2)