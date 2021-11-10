Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,9 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search