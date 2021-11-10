Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,9 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 747 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 9,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2398 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "70 years of Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

