500 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
