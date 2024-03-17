Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 7,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 445. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search