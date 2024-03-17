Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 445. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
