Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)