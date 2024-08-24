Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Brass
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1569 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
