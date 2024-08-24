Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 MW. Brass (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 MW Brass - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1988 with mark MW. Brass. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1988 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1569 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

