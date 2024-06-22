Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 18,6 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372785 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search