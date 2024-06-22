Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 MW BCH "Jozef Pilsudski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 18,6 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50000 Zlotych 1988 "Jozef Pilsudski" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372785 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
