Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Heritage - December 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

