Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
