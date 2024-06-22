10000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

