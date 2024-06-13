Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

