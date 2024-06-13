Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

