Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 MW SW "Jadwiga". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
