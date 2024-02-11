Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1988 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 96,400,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1988 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1988 MW at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

