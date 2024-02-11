1 Zloty 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1988 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

