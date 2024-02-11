Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1988 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,2 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 96,400,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1988 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
