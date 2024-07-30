Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 373,2 g
- Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
- Diameter 70 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
- CNG (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
