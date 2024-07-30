Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 373,2 g
  • Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
  • Diameter 70 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1988 "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 140,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
50218 $
Price in auction currency 140000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "John Paul II - 10 years pontification" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
