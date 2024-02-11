Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1988 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

