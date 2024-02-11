10 Zlotych 1988 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) PF68 (1) PF67 (3) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (12)