Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1988 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1988 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 102,493,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1988 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1988 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1988 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1988 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
