Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1988
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70
Selling price
