Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF70
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

