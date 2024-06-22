Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 MW ET "Jadwiga". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1988 "Jadwiga" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place October 27, 2001.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service GCN (1) NGC (3)

